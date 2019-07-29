RANT to the person who hit my wife’s car with their car on Aurora near Green Lake. They did not have insurance! Why is it that one can register a car without having to provide proof of insurance at the time of registration? You shouldn’t be able to register a car without insurance!

RAVE to all the men and women who have been working so hard for many weeks ­— very often in the heat — repairing, putting in sidewalks, and re-striping 124th here in Kirkland. An extra rave to some of them who give a wave as they direct us through the lanes marked with cones. Your hard work is appreciated!