RANT & RAVE Rant to local library patrons who take books off ongoing Friends of the Library shelves without paying! The money raised from all Friends of the Library book sales goes back to the local library to help pay for childrens’ programs, speakers and more! Rave to all the volunteers who come to their local library to help set up tables, unload books, and work the actual Friends of the Library book sale!

RANT & RAVE Rant to people who do everything to keep others from merging into “their” traffic lane. Rave to drivers who understand the Zipper Merge WSDOT has been promoting this year. It’s simple: WSDOT urges drivers to make use of both lanes until the last minute. When the road finally merges, cars from both lanes should interlock one after the other — like the teeth of a zipper.