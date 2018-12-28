Readers rant about no lights on Des Moines holiday tree, rave about Kirkland firetruck Santa

RANT To the city Christmas tree in Des Moines with no lights. Bah, humbug!

RAVE To the Kirkland Fire Dept. and Ambulance Service for their holiday spirit! At 10 a.m. Christmas Day, their huge firetruck and ambulance “quietly” ran their siren to alert us to their presence. Then they drove through our neighborhood with Santa on the top of the truck waving, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. Thanks!