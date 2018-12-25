Readers rave about Our Lady of Guadalupe tree, post office kindness

RAVE To Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in West Seattle for the most beautiful outdoor Christmas tree I’ve ever seen. It lights up the corner of 35th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Myrtle Street and takes my breath away every night when I’m driving home.

RAVE During the busy holiday week in a long line for the self-serve package mailer at the post office, I began to feel dizzy and faint and had to sit down on the floor. Many people in line were so patient and kind, and a perfectly lovely lady helped my husband complete the transaction. I’m so grateful for the Seattle kindness shown to us at a difficult time.