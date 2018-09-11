Readers rant for cigarette ashes out car window, rave for Mayor Durkan supporting the storm

RANT To the driver on Highway 18 carelessly flicking ashes from her cigarette out her window. After enduring our summer’s smoke, fire, destruction and even death, how can one be so oblivious.

RAVE To Seattle’s mayor, Jenny Durkan, for her enthusiastic support of our WNBA Storm. Mayor Durkan has been a great fan at the games as the Storm marches toward the league championship.