RAVE to imagination and the little girl wearing a pink tutu who danced gracefully out of her ballet class. She crossed the street in front of my car, moving her feet daintily, and her arms arched overhead, ready for her pirouette. May we all carry a little pink tutu magic with us!

RANT to the wave at Mariners games. It works great at football or soccer games, but not at baseball games. Please stop trying, it will always fizzle out because true fans are paying attention to the game!

RAVE to the Volunteer Park Trust for the gorgeous new amphitheater and the marvelous concerts they put on for the grand opening. The variety of local artists, the nicely graded seating area and the beautiful weather combined for a celebratory return to live outdoor music. The concertgoers also deserve a rave for spacing themselves out considerately and not (for the most part) plunking their tall chairs in front of people seated on blankets.

RANT to Swiss cheese manufacturers. I always buy the same brand of an 11-slice package of Swiss cheese and I kid you not: The package I bought the other day had more holes than ever! How do they get away with this?

RAVE to the Seattle Chamber Music Society and the Concert Truck for bringing exceptional musicians and music to people across our region, at no cost to their lucky audience. Internationally acclaimed musicians braved the elements to bring music to parks, gardens and markets, and moved their hearers to both tears and laughter with the power of their playing. As one of those fortunate enough to hear them, I say thank you for the wonderful gift!

RANT to whomever selected the music for the Seattle Fourth of July fireworks show. It was simply awful and had nothing to do with the celebration of Independence Day.

RAVE to the two drivers who stopped to help me the evening of June 25, when my car was hit by a hit-and-run driver on Sand Point Way Northeast. Thanks to Amanda, Savannah and Madison in the first car who took right off and found the vehicle after the driver tried to hide in an apartment complex parking lot. The video they took of the car and license plate helped police and insurance find the driver. Thanks to my second unknown good Samaritan who came back to check in with me even after he could not find the car. I was very touched by their quick response to find the person. Thanks!

RANT to the wretched, nausea-producing fragrances imparted to most sunscreens. These are the olfactory equivalents of the colors of 1960s telephones. Such a necessity should not come in such repugnant scents. It would be much easier to stay with the sun protection program if one didn’t feel they had just applied the latest flavor of yogurt to their skin.

RAVE to the silver-haired gentleman working the boat launch at Point Defiance Marina. My wife and I are an elderly couple and we were visiting Point Defiance Park. Not sure on where to go, we approached the gentleman busy launching boats and asked for information about how to get to places we wanted to visit. He was so kind and friendly, he gave us a map of the park, circled all the places we should see, and gave us directions as well to fabulous restaurants and stores at Point Ruston. Even though he was very busy, he accommodated us with a smile. More public servants should be like him.

RANT to the homeowners who leave high-density lights on back porches and decks. My neighbor leaves his back deck light on all night long and it shines right in my bedroom. If you are so worried about someone breaking in, get a motion light so it won’t be on from dawn to dusk!

RANT to both the cities that don’t enforce the firework bans they put in place and the people who ignore the bans and shoot off fireworks making it sound like a war zone for hours on end.