RAVE to the fellow customer who went to help me when my arm got jammed in the overfilled package drop chute at the post office in Wedgwood. Rave also to all of the U.S. Postal Service employees working to deliver the extra packages that can’t be delivered or purchased in stores this year.

RANT to the mail dispatch/cafe business I recently used in Ballard. First, for sitting on my Christmas packages for four days before sending them out, and second, for pointing the finger at U.S. Postal Service when I called to check on why the tracking numbers hadn’t even shown up in the system yet.

RAVE to Mr. Mike, manager at the Bellevue Fred Meyer, for his five-star service! Always helpful, happy and kind, no matter the day, hour or request! The other day, he honored a sale price for a similar item when the original item was sold-out and resolved a complicated gift card issue at checkout for his cashier and the customer, just two of his many good deeds. I’m grateful for Mr. Mike. Give him a well-deserved “thank you” the next time you see him, along with all Fred Meyer and essential workers!

RANT to websites that incorrectly show that a doctor is accepting new patients. Rant also to the doctors who do not update their profiles so that the information that appears to indicate that a doctor is a “good fit” for a patient researching for an appropriate new doctor leads instead to disappointment, frustration and a dead end.

RAVE to our neighbor elves. Knowing that we could not get together for Christmas this year due to the pandemic, my husband and I were slow to get in the Christmas spirit. My daughter got in cahoots with some nice elves who live next door and now every day there is a present on our doorstep. What a great gift it was to have Christmas outside our door every morning. Everyone should have a Secret Santa in these trying times.

RANT to political campaign signs. It has been several weeks since the November elections. There are still more than a few candidates’ signs along the roadways in Stanwood and on Camano Island. They are eyesores. Please retrieve your signs!

RAVE to the 40-story building across from me where I can see so many beautiful Christmas trees and lights. It’s like looking at the biggest Christmas tree store ever. It brightens my nights and it’s fun to see people getting into the holiday spirit.

RANT to leaf blowers. Why can’t we have even one day without those nasty, loud leaf blowers? I choose Sunday.

RAVE to the lovely lady who came into our local laundromat and handed out Christmas cards along with a roll of quarters worth $10 to everyone there and quickly left. I hope Santa is as nice to her as she was to us.