Readers rant about billing, rave about unexpected flowers

RANT To the communications company’s so-called customer service who won’t refund two month’s late charges on my account. They didn’t email or snail mail me a bill for those two months. When I complained about the late charges, an employee said it wasn’t their job to send bills. Really?

RAVE To the woman and her son who stopped me in the QFC parking lot to give me a bouquet of flowers they said they bought to make someone’s day. I shared it would make going into the pharmacy to deal with Medicare D easier, which was true. I didn’t share I’d just returned from visiting my dad’s grave on the anniversary of his death because I didn’t want to cry. The flowers are lovely and I smile every time I look at them.