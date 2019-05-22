RANT To cities that don’t put “school zone” signs and speed limits in front of private schools, only public ones. What’s the message here? That only kids publicly educated deserve protection?

RAVE To the airline employees, EMTs, Port of Seattle staff, and emergency room staff for their care, consideration and helpfulness when I fell and got a hairline break in my kneecap. On a busy day at the airport, the airline staff took excellent care of me and got me on a later flight to my daughters. Seattle should be proud of the staff at SeaTac Airport for their caring, wonderful service to all that pass through. Thank you all.