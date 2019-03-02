Readers rant about parking spot taken, rave about returned wallet

RANT To the person who swooped in to take the parking spot I had been patiently waiting for in the Costco parking lot, the third time in a month this has happened to me. This guy knew he was wrong. Instead of heading into the store, he came to the spot where I parked and said my parking was perfect, maybe his way of apologizing. I told him I was mad but wasn’t going to argue and walked away.

RAVE Thanks to whoever found my wallet on the bus and turned it in, and to Metro’s efficient Lost & Found process, including the friendly staff person who empathized with my loss. I was joyfully reunited with my lost wallet, complete with driver’s license, credit card and debit card, at the Metro Lost & Found office.