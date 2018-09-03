Readers rant about viaduct closure, rave about return of lost Pearl Jam ticket

RANT To the Viaduct being closed for weeks or months before the new tunnel is open. As if that isn’t enough, streets will be blocked for the first half of 2019 during that demolition.

RAVE To the kind person who turned in my friend’s Pearl Jam ticket she’d dropped at the restaurant where we were before the concert. You saved the evening for all of us!