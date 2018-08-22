Readers rant about lost luggage, rave about face masks for Costco employees

RANT For the airline that lost the luggage of a visiting friend. When her luggage didn’t arrive on her flight Friday, she filled out paperwork at the airport and was told it would be delivered within 24 hours. As of Tuesday afternoon, still no luggage, and it’s impossible to talk to anyone on the automated phone system indicating wait times in excess of three hours. What a poor excuse for customer service.

RAVE To Costco for supplying high quality face masks to their employees during the smoky weather. As customers, we appreciate the way Costco values their employees.