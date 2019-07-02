RANT To the huge presence of Seattle Police in full tactical gear at the Pride Parade. Volunteers should help provide security at the event, and police should dial back their gear-up to look less threatening to parade goers.

RAVE To the very observant and considerate person who found my hearing-aid accessory on the trail to Teneriffe Falls and put it in the lost-and-found space at the trailhead. You made my day, and I’m so grateful! Also rave to whoever installed the lost-and-found receptacle on the back of the trailhead sign. What a great idea!