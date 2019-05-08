RANT To the hospital whose cafeteria is closed on Saturdays and Sundays. My husband is a critically ill patient and I’m at the hospital day and night, going home only to sleep. Having nourishment and a respite from the worry and sadness of the bedside is important for patient families, and for the hospital staff who have to pack a meal or take time to go to a restaurant.

RAVE To the people who helped me when my bus driver had to brake suddenly to avoid someone who stupidly pulled in front of the bus. I was standing waiting to reach my stop and flew forward, crashing into the front bulkhead of the bus. Special rave to the woman who got off with me even though it wasn’t her stop, and walked me home to make sure I was okay.