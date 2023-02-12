RAVE to the young student who apologized for the long line made up of she and her after-school friends who were ordering in front of me and my husband at an ice cream shop. We were so impressed with her politeness and told her we didn’t mind in the least!

RANT to people who put tall fences in their front yards. If the neighborhood is that terrible, why did you move there?

RAVE to the kind couple at Sea-Tac Airport who arrived from a trip to Jamaica on Jan. 27 at 1:30 a.m.! I had injured myself on vacation, and was unable to lift anything. I would not be able to lift my luggage from a stationary object, much less from a moving carousel. I was embarrassed to ask for help, but did, and very much appreciated the assistance. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

RANT to the person idling their giant black SUV beneath our apartment building yesterday. Maybe you don’t realize your exhaust goes right into people’s homes, and there are children here. Don’t you like it when people are considerate of YOU?

RAVE to helpful humans and wonderful health care workers! I recently had a motorcycle accident, which found me flat on my back in the street. Immediately, a swarm of onlookers, total strangers to each other and to me, came running to my aid. They called 911, directed traffic and stayed with me to ensure I’d be OK. I owe a special thanks to Michaela (I think that was her name) and Issac, who stayed with me and held my hand until I was in the ambulance headed for the hospital. I was scared and hurt, but they helped me. We have excellent health care workers here in Seattle, and wonderful human beings, too. Thank you!

RANT to King County Library System for their uncreative hours of operation. I have five branches a short drive away from my Des Moines home. ALL have the EXACT SAME hours. The open hours should vary for branches near each other, so that we can visit a local library at least five evenings a week.

RAVE to a random act of kindness. I take care of my grandson on Fridays so I am not home most of the day. Today I came home and my yard-waste bin was picked up by the waste company, then someone in my neighborhood refilled with four buckets of yard waste my gardener left. All my trash bins and recycling bins were set aside by the house. That was a pure act of kindness. Thank you.

RANT to the Shoreline homeowners who never raked their leaves from their sidewalks last fall and now we pedestrians have to either walk carefully through a slippery, decaying mess or resort to walking in the street with the traffic.