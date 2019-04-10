RANT To the proposal to get rid of fines for overdue items at Seattle Public Libraries. I’m concerned that wait times for popular, high-demand items will get longer, more items will turn up missing or lost, and most importantly, it would send the wrong message to kids about being accountable. If you can get to the library to check an item out, you should be able to find a way to return it on time.

RAVE To the elephant in South Africa’s Kruger National Park that killed the rhino poacher and to the lions that ate him.