RAVE AND RANT Rave to the official Seattle Sounders band, whose musicianship and spirited tunes add excitement to the Sounders gameday experience. Rant to fan groups who drum and chant at the same time the Sounders band is playing. It’s poor form to play over the band. I’m all for pep, spirit, support and excitement for the team, but you’re losing this fan’s support with that behavior.

RAVE To the volunteers from Seattle University’s Army ROTC program who spent last Sunday at Evergreen Washelli Veterans Memorial Cemetery laying 1,500 long-stemmed roses on headstones. The roses were repurposed from the floral arrangements at the Ten Grands Seattle concert at Benaroya Hall to raise funds for K-12 music education.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the two men who flipped off a woman wearing a hijab as she was driving to a presentation to talk about her experience of Islamophobia (oh, the irony!). Rave to my Muslim friend for returning their hateful, obscene gestures with a warm, gracious smile, modeling the truth that love wins and inviting all of us to welcome the strangers among us, not to demonize them.

RAVE To the Seattle Parks Department and local volunteers for their efforts to convert Mr. Fujitaro Kubota’s garden into Kubota Garden, one of the most beautiful parks in the city. It’s a masterpiece for all to enjoy now and for generations to come, a great asset to the city and the Rainier Beach community. At one time the area was proposed for development, but thanks to community efforts it was preserved, and remains a joy.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to local officials who allow the continued eradication of affordable-housing options. Rave to Kenmore for preserving six mobile-home parks, showing how to help residents who need it the most.

RANT To whoever dumped a large old couch on the lawn in front of our church on Mother’s Day. Evidently it didn’t occur to them the cost to remove it will come from money allocated to help the homeless, feed the hungry and maintain our preschool for low-income families. It would have been bad enough to find this on our parking strip, but right under the stained-glass windows was unbelievable.

RANT AND RAVE Rave for the serene beauty of the Ebey Waterfront Trail in Marysville. Rant to the Jet Ski riders in the slough, spoiling the sabbatical calm with mechanized din. It may be legal, but it’s thoughtless.

RAVE To the wonderful, caring, loving and attentive parents who attend their children’s sports events and actually watch their child participate. It’s so important for their child to see their parents there and watching, not looking at their phones.

RANT To people who have vandalized my “Elect a clown, expect a circus” bumper sticker. On the other hand, it’s entertaining that their behavior is inadvertently proving my point.