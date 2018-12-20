Readers rant about no parking, rave to ringing bell for deliveries

RANT To the gas company that put signs out not to park in front of several houses for eight days. We diligently moved our cars away by 7 a.m. every day, but no work was done. Now the signs have a new eight-day parking restriction. Very frustrating and inconvenient.

RAVE To the few delivery drivers who spend an extra second to ring the doorbell when they leave a package. When did dinging the bell stop being the norm? The other day two drivers from the same delivery company dropped packages on my porch. Only the first driver rang the bell. Ironically, it was the second delivery that was theft-worthy.