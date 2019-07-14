RANT To boats with music blaring out of their speakers, especially the boat on Lake Sammamish blasting loud rap music laced with obscenities. Really?

RAVE To the generous soul who helped our Airbnb guests, visiting from overseas, who were misdirected to the wrong side of Lake Union on July Fourth. This person took them under his wing and invited them to join him on a houseboat, a front-row seat for their first-ever Fourth of July fireworks show. Many thanks!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the couple on the Sounder train saying that the abandoned suitcase in front of them might contain a bomb, then refusing to notify anyone in authority. Rave to me and the station agent for notifying the conductor.

RAVE To dog walkers who keep our alleys, sidewalks, lawns, and grass strips clean by disposing of garbage and pet waste when they can. Maybe it’s not in their garbage cans, but technically all cans belong to the sanitation company, as long as you’re not trespassing. That little baggie takes up practically no space in the bin and doesn’t bother me at all. I hope you and your pup enjoy many long, leisurely walks this summer.

RANT To all the inconsiderate people who block residential driveways! It doesn’t matter if “it’s only for a few minutes.” It’s our driveway ALL the time. Arguing that you were right to park there is rude and ridiculous.

RAVE When my car’s battery died at a major intersection, my cellphone died too. A young man loaned me his phone to call a tow truck, two others offered assistance, and a passing parking-enforcement officer stopped to direct traffic and console me with good cheer. There wasn’t a negative word from anyone, despite traffic backups during the half-hour delay. Thanks to all for valuable lessons in kindness and patience.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to drivers who angrily shout “Use a crosswalk!” as they speed past when I’m trying to cross a street at an intersection. All intersections are crosswalks, look it up! Rave to the majority of polite drivers who do stop and allow pedestrians to safely cross the street.

RAVE To the kind person who mailed three stamped bills I dropped at the Greenwood Car Show. I was going to stop payment on the checks, but my husband said to trust that there are good people who’ll do the right thing. I’m thankful for all the compassionate people with integrity in our community. They make the world better, one good deed at a time.

RANT To drivers in parking lots going against the arrows on one-way lanes. If arrows are too advanced for you to understand, possibly you shouldn’t be driving.

RAVE To the group of women walking by who saw it saw it was my 99th birthday and stopped and sang “Happy Birthday.” You made my day!