RANT To the woman who bawled me out for not yielding to her when she was backing out of a parking space. Rave to those who understand and respect the rules of the road.

RAVE To the kind Seattle citizens who rushed to get me bandages and ice packs when I took a spill while commuting by bicycle on Eastlake Avenue. They even offered me rides to the hospital or to my home, and I’m most grateful. However, rant to the bike and pedestrian infrastructure that pushed me to seek refuge from buses on the street by moving onto a sidewalk with a non-ADA-compliant curb that I hit with my front wheel, sending me flying.