RAVE to my wife for placing the alarm clock to where I have to physically get up and shut it off. I used to hit the snooze button, but thanks to my wife moving the clock to the other side of the bed, I am no longer late for work.

RANT to movie theater goers who talk, eat loudly and light up their phones. Paging clueless family! You’re not in your jammies in the living room, and everyone else wants quiet and dark!

RAVE to the man who texted me when he found my wallet at the Burien Safeway. Two weeks before, he had been released from prison after serving 15 years. Despite living in a tent under a bridge and being low on money, he held onto my wallet (which contained $50 and credit cards) until I could meet him several hours later to retrieve it. He said he wanted to do the right thing. Honest people come in different packages, and I learned an important lesson about not judging people. I wish him nothing but the best as he reenters society.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to, like, all those who, like, can’t carry on a conversation without, like, using the word “like” like every few words. Rave to those who can converse fluidly with a wonderful exchange of ideas.

RAVE to the kind women who, instead of laughing at my ludicrous situation of getting my hand caught in the mail slot at the post office, offered encouragement, lotion, advice on turning my ring and calming words. I’m mortified, but unharmed.

RANT to drivers who block intersections and crosswalks while sitting in their nice dry cars, forcing pedestrians to stand in the rain instead of showing the tiniest bit of courtesy and letting those on foot go first.

RAVE to the clerks at the Lake City Fred Meyer. Every time I go there, I am witness to clerks defusing volatile situations, problem solving for customers, quietly taking abuse and cheering on the downtrodden. They are truly social workers and angels among us!

RANT to the big-box stores that automatically wrap Christmas trees in yards of orange plastic netting. Honestly, besides the uptick in unrecyclable plastic netting sales, what is the point? Since forever, trees go on top of the car or buggy or sleigh with maybe some twine, and it’s worked just fine. There is absolutely no benefit to this plastic garbage. Please ask them to stop when picking out your tree.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the spectacular production of “The Nutcracker” at Pacific Northwest Ballet. The sets, costumes, choreography and music are truly wonderful. I also loved seeing all the young girls attending in their beautiful dresses. Go if you can. Rant to people who brought crying infants with them. I simply wouldn’t go to things if I couldn’t get a sitter.