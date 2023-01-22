RAVE to large-animal veterinarians! They are on call 24 hours a day and travel day or night to provide care to all of our beloved horses. Thank you!

RANT to my health care system’s frustrating phone system. Everyone has to call a central number. I was told I would have to hold for more than 60 minutes when I tried to call a clinic. I then used the web to contact my doctor and got an appointment through her, but it took at least three staff members to arrange it, when a single receptionist could have done it. An inefficient use of staff time and frustrating for everyone.

RAVE to a lovely family. My sister, turning 80 in two weeks and I, 83, had a wonderful lunch recently at a Lynnwood restaurant. When the server came to our table at the end of our lunch, he announced the bill was taken care of by the couple with a child in the booth next to us. They had unfortunately already left the restaurant and we could not say our thanks. What a lovely gesture and how wonderful to teach your child kindness for others. I am hoping they will read this and know how much we appreciated their kindness and we will pay it forward. Happy New Year to a lovely family.

RANT to a local secondhand chain that washes everything in strongly scented detergent. We appreciate that you wash your donations, but the store, and everything you buy there smells like the wash products for weeks! How about using unscented laundry products?

RAVE to Seattle Public Utilities and worker Jason. During the snow, someone ran over our water-meter location and squashed it. I couldn’t look at it during the big freeze. When I finally could, it was full of water. I didn’t know if it was leaking or if it was just full of water from the rain. I called SPU at 4:30 p.m. and instantly got someone who calmly said someone would come by that day. At 8 p.m., Jason showed up. In the pitch dark and the driving rain, he determined the meter was not broken or leaking. Then he dug the entire thing up, clearing out the water and mud, and rebuilt it so that it wasn’t squashed into the dirt anymore. Amazing and prompt service!

RANT to “pet friendly” accommodations that charge $20 per dog per night and then state in their instructions that there should be “no evidence of the pet, such as hair.” How can places reasonably expect to rent to people with dogs and not encounter a bit of dog hair when cleaning the room? It seems to me that these rentals want to have their cake and eat it too … charge extra for pets but avoid any inconvenience that might result from that policy.

RANT to the people in the apartments behind our house who have been throwing unwanted food items into our backyard for over a year. I am still totally gobsmacked that anyone would do this — repeatedly.