RANT To the car dealership that mailed a scratch card that looked like I’d won a big-screen TV, but when I made an appointment to redeem it, all I’d “won” was a promotion for an online restaurant gift certificate that looked like a scam.

RAVE To the King County Repair event volunteers who repaired my wooden chair and electric heater. Thank you for this valuable service! (For upcoming events: kingcounty.gov/depts/dnrp/solid-waste/programs/ecoconsumer/repair-events.aspx)