Readers rant about servers not offering change, rave about ice cream shop employee

RANT To servers or bartenders who ask “Do you want your change?” when you pay in cash. Give us our change owed to us and we’ll offer a tip on our own.

RAVE To the ice cream shop scooper who, after asking me how I was and I told him my husband was in the hospital, said my cone was on him. He said he knew what that was like and wished us the best. His kindness and generosity made my day.