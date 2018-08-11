Readers rant about Western State Hospital, rave about TSA agents
RANT To leaders for failure to be good stewards of Western State Hospital at a time when there is a mental health crisis in our state.
RAVE To the TSA agents who were extremely kind and considerate when I carried the cremains of both my parents through security at SeaTac on our way to Montana for burial. They made a hard process much easier.
