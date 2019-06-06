RANT To pet owners who bring their non-service dogs into the ferry cabin and allow them on the seats, and to ferry staff for not enforcing the rules. Also, rant to passengers who put their dirty shoes on the seats. Yuk!

RAVE This time last year, my wife was undergoing chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer. Today, we’re done, she’s all clear, no cancer. Thanks so much to the hospital team for their help scheduling appointments during that stressful time, to the Infusion Team, and to all the hospital staff for their kind words and support. Thanks again to all!