RANT To the driver tailgating me and indicating her IQ with her middle finger: I know it angered you that I wasn’t speeding, but I was within the law. You, however, held your phone to your ear with your right hand, and had a cigarette in your left hand. What were you using to steer?

RAVE To the two construction men working across the street from my condo. When I hollered to one to see if he could help me move a mattress from my van to my unit at his convenience, he said, “We’ll be right over.” The two men carried the mattress from the van to my condo, and accepted only a hug in return. It’s heart warming to know that kindness still lives in our ever-changing city.