Readers rave about return of keys lost at Transfer Station, rant about bank promotion

RAVE To the alert Transfer Station employees who found the keys I dropped while unloading trash, held onto them, and returned them to me when I played a longshot and returned later in the day to ask about them. Terrific customer service indeed!

RANT To the major bank with many branches in Seattle that’s offering $300 when you open a new checking account. As a current customer, I received less that $50 in interest in 2017 for more than $150,000 in my accounts. How about treating your current customers better? My money will be going elsewhere.