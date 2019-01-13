Readers rave about Golden Gardens proposal, no TV, new year, UW football, Downtown Ambassadors, job-training charities, NPR; rant about couch in Puget Sound, local infrastructure projects, bikes without lights

RANT AND RAVE Rant to whoever threw a leather sofa into Puget Sound that landed on the beach at Point No Point. Rave to my husband and neighbor, both 75-year-olds, who wrestled the waterlogged and sand-filled sofa off the beach and hauled it to the dump.

RAVE To the class act gentleman who proposed to his now fiancée at Golden Gardens Beach at sunset on New Year’s Day. I’m sorry for inadvertently photobombing as you got down on one knee. I’m the lady blubbering, accompanied by my 12-year-old daughter. What a joy to witness this special moment. We wish you two a lifetime of health and happiness.

RAVE To Myles Gaskin and Jake Browning for four years of exciting UW Husky football, and to coach Chris Petersen for making it happen.

RAVE For all factors favoring the day of the interment of my wife’s ashes. Though scheduled months ago, the weather knew to be beautiful; the traffic knew to part like the Red Sea for Moses, and the staff at Tahoma National Cemetery were spot-on performing their duties. I feel so blessed.

RANT To Seattle for simultaneously implementing multiple massive infrastructure projects, viaduct demolition, new Highway 99 tunnel with no downtown exits and rerouting of buses from the bus tunnel to surface streets, that will wreak havoc on transportation, the local economy and life in general for who knows how many years. Add in the impending rebuild of Victor Steinbrueck Park and the unknown fate of the First Avenue streetcar line for more disruption.

RAVE To the men and women of the Metropolitan Improvement District Downtown Ambassadors, who work so diligently and cheerfully every day to keep our downtown core clean and safe, and to the businesses who participate in this through the Downtown Seattle Association. It’s money well spent and properly used.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to NPR, including their requests for donations. They can’t operate without them. Rant that only 10 percent of listeners donate. If every listener gave a small amount each year, the station could spend less time asking for donations.

RAVE To Northwest Center, FareStart, Salvation Army, Goodwill and all organizations that support job training helping people in our community to become independent.

RAVE To our local restaurant for not having a TV, providing a nice respite when we enjoy our meal, and to all restaurants and bars who don’t have a TV, or who keep it off unless someone requests it. Usually it’s rare that anyone’s watching anyway.

RANT To people riding bicycles in the dark without front and rear lights. Light clothes don’t help at longer distances. Please be seen for safety.

RAVE To 2019, a fresh new year! A year to be more kind, forgiving and useful, offering a smile, a hand and time to the sad and lonely. And to worry less and eat more croissants! Happy New Year.