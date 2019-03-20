RANT To the bakery selling St. Patrick’s Day shamrock cookies with the words “Build the Wall” on them. Is it really to the point where bakeries have to be politicized?

RAVE To the Kent Police Department who’ve been caring and responsive during a rash of stolen cars in our neighborhood. One of them told me Kent is fifth in the nation for stolen cars. They can only do so much; people need to take responsibility and keep their cars locked, don’t leave your car unattended while warming it up, and let’s all watch out for each other.