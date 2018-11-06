Readers rant about smashed pumpkins, rave about ease of voting

RANT To whoever stole the pumpkins on my porch on Halloween night and smashed them in the street. You may think this is fun, but you need to learn to respect other people’s property. I buy pumpkins for fall decorations, then use them for holiday baking. One was a special variety I purchased at a pumpkin farm and can’t be replaced. If you want to smash pumpkins, buy your own.

RAVE To the state of Washington for making it so easy to vote by mail, no stamp needed. VOTE!