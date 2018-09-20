Readers rant about HOV lanes, rave about Highway 522 repaving

RANT To drivers who race up behind me in HOV lanes and ride my back bumper, sometimes even flashing their lights, wanting me to move over so they can speed by. The HOV lanes are for vehicles with two or sometimes three or more occupants. They’re not speeding lanes, or express lanes, or passing lanes, they’re High Occupancy Vehicle lanes. If you want to speed, move over a lane and have at it!

RAVE To the road crew that repaved Highway 522 east of Woodinville. Perfect paving job with minor interruptions. That’s how my tax dollars should be spent.