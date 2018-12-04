Readers rave about Irish pub tribute, rant about Seattle Center parking

RAVE To the Irish band playing Friday night who took note of President Bush’s passing on the bar TV and immediately played “Minstrel Boy” (an old Irish tune associated with remembrance of those who have died in service to their country). Very classy, and not a dry eye in the pub.

RANT To the Mercer Street garage for not opening their east entrance Saturday afternoon when there were performances at the Rep and “The Nutcracker” in addition to other events at Seattle Center, causing massive traffic tie-ups with long lines of cars trying to enter the garage. You’d think that with a parking fee of $20 they could afford to hire two more people to open the east entrance.