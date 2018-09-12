Readers rant about shopper leaving car running, rave about Grace Garden Project

RANT To the driver who left their car running for quite a while while shopping at a local market. Seriously? Please think about our region’s air quality. I realize your dog was in the car, but leave the pup at home next time. Think of the rest of your neighbors as well as your dog.

RAVE To the GRACE Garden Project in Kitsap County where women inmates raise produce for local food banks, giving them something productive to do that enhances their self esteem, and to similar projects for inmates at other institutions. This is far more rehabilitating than locking people up, demeaning and punishing them, expecting them to return to society better.