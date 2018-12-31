Readers rant about charity solicitations, rave about Christmas carols

RANT To charities that sell/share their donors’ names to other charities. I’ve recently torn up 25 unsolicited charity requests, and I have enough return address labels to last me until the year 3000!

RAVE To people gathered to see the Christmas Ships who stayed and sang impromptu Christmas carols when the visit was canceled because of weather conditions. We need more participatory actions like this and not just watching events.



