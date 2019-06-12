RANT To the driver parked in the only available handicapped parking lot spot though she didn’t have a handicapped license plate or placard. When I mentioned this to her she told me to mind my own business and flipped me off as she drove away.

RAVE To the medical personnel who sponsored a sign in a University District median reminding passers-by that over 6,000 people had died by guns so far this year, a sobering statistic and true health crisis.