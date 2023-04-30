RANT to those who complain about Seattle potholes. You can do something about it: Take a minute to report them to the city’s “Find it, Fix it” app or online. They are usually repaired within a few days.

RAVE to the grocery stores whose only requirement for their discounts is that you shop there. No fumbling around for digital deals or membership cards.

RANT to the engineer of a road crossing on a busy road. He did not calculate the length of the train and stopped short to trigger the downed crossing arms and flashing red lights to end. After a long 15-plus-minute wait, vehicles started crossing between the arms, causing the possibility of collisions and road rage. I don’t know how long this lasted as I crossed through the arms, too.

RAVE to the XFL and the Sea Dragons for a fun and exciting season of spring football.

RANT to the local plumbing company that has run the same outdated local TV ad for over two years. We know who won the hydroplane race!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Seattle Parks Department for the beautiful restoration of Lowman Beach Park. So lovely on a spring day! Rant that the next mile and a half of Puget Sound north of the park is completely walled off to the public. Not even one public access path! What were the planners thinking?

RAVE to Seattleites. My wife and I decided to take the light rail to the symphony performance. We didn’t, however, consider the awesome part of the 88,000 sports fans (Mariners, Sounders, Kraken) that night who also took transit. Rave to all of the many people who offered their seats on the light rail to us not-too-old folks. Just riding with all those happy, polite people made our city feel alive again.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to drivers who don’t remember, or care, that there are still manual shift cars out there. I have a classic Volkswagen Beetle and it can be very stressful when the driver behind me hugs my bumper at a stop. You often have some amount of rolling back, especially on a hill. If it causes me to kill the engine, I get honks because they assume I’m not paying attention or texting. If you are too close, it is also possible that I could roll back into your bumper. Rave to those who have a little consideration for other drivers and the patience to realize that riding someone’s bumper isn’t going to get you to your destination any quicker.

RANT to the self-labeled “artists” who disrespect property and break the law to paint their eyesores all over Seattle. Not only has this changed Seattle from being a beautiful city, it is a safety concern because it’s a terrible distraction while driving. Use your artistic skill in a legal appropriate way or find other hobbies to enjoy.

RAVE to the range safety officers and instructors at BSA Camp Sheppard. They gave their time and energy to give youth a chance to learn shooting sports in a fun and safe setting, with a welcoming and inclusive attitude.