RANT To pet walkers who use my garbage can to dispose of their pet’s waste. Just because the receptacle is accessible doesn’t mean it’s for public use. Bigger rant to the person walking her dog who went out of her way to use my garbage can, then acted indignant when I politely asked her to stop using it for her dog’s waste.

RAVE To the mother and son who calmed me down during turbulence on a flight to Seattle. I’m so grateful for their soothing words and kind suggestions. It may have been only a few minutes, but the plane’s shaking felt like forever to me!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to people who constantly graffiti tag the underpass on the Sammamish River Trail near Wilmot Gateway Park. Rave to the city, county or parks employees we see cleaning it up.

RAVE To people on the Seattle to Portland bus who came to the aid of a woman who realized that she was on the wrong bus. Passengers came together in a community effort, and the driver made an unscheduled stop in Olympia to get her on a bus headed to Bellingham, her intended destination.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to all the theater ushers for their smiles and compliments to our granddaughter, who wore her witch costume, complete with striped socks, to see “Wicked.” Rant to the gentleman behind us who felt compelled to quietly sing along. We paid big money to hear professionals sing those songs, not you. Theater etiquette, please!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to Seattle officials for failing to enforce city codes, allowing developers to destroy trees in violation of laws and permits. Rave to neighbors and activists who are working hard to ensure Seattle remains green in fact, not just on paper.

Advertising

RANT I was sitting in the hospital urgent-care lobby, one of several anxious loved ones accompanying others who were there in serious pain, and two men in the room were having an animated and loud conversation. It was innocuous enough, but in this circumstance it was irritatingly inane. Next time, please be sensitive and speak in a lowered, if not hushed, voice. Your booming voices were annoying and inconsiderate.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to whoever dropped the package of razor knife blades onto a busy street near Green Lake. Rave to the motorists who stopped and helped me pick them up.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the customer at the fast-food drive-thru who, when the person at the window wasn’t able to take his garbage, dropped it on the ground under the window, even though the worker pointed out the garbage can in the drive-thru the customer could use without getting out of his car. Rave to the restaurant for refunding his money and refusing to serve him when he wouldn’t open his car door and pick up his garbage.