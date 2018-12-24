Readers rant about no detour signs, rave about thanks for holiday lights

RANT To the WSDOT, or City of Seattle, for not putting detour instruction signs telling how to get to northbound I-5, now that Olive Way headed east is closed. What do you think we’re going to do?

RAVE To the family who left us a candy cane with a note attached “We love your lights! Thank you for making our neighborhood merry and bright.” You made our day. Holiday spirit lives on through thoughtful people like you!