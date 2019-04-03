RANT To SPD and WSDOT for not enforcing the HOV rules at the Rainier Avenue I-90 onramp during peak morning commute times, and for not cleaning up the encampment that has lawn mowers, recycle bins, Lime bikes, grocery carts, a large compound of tents, people, and about a ton of garbage. Today I joined the league of HOV violators instead of waiting 10 minutes for my turn in line because nobody is there to enforce the law. If law enforcement doesn’t care, why should I? And I’m sick of looking at the garbage that’s bound to spill over and cause an accident some time.

RAVE From a rain lover to a rain ranter who gave me a morning chuckle: I’d like to give you an umbrella and a hug. Seems you could use both.