Readers rant about Redmond Watershed complaints, rave about free Frappuccino

RANT To people complaining about horse manure on the Redmond Watershed Preserve trails. Since horses eat hay and grain, their manure isn’t like dogs’. It’s cleaner, and disintegrates very quickly. The Redmond Watershed has been used by horses long before the City of Redmond took over the maintenance of the park. If that bothers people, I suggest they stick to city parks that don’t allow horses.

RAVE To the gentleman in the Maserati at the Starbucks drive-thru who paid for my Frappuccino. I had just purchased 50 school notebooks for children to donate through my church, and this kind gesture was a grace note that brought a good deed full circle. Thank you!