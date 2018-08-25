Readers rant about horse poop at Redmond Watershed, rave about Mariners military discount

RANT To the poor conditions for hikers and the trails at the Redmond Watershed Preserve, where we had maneuver over or around piles of horse manure. There are signs at the park entrance prohibiting pets (with a picture of a dog) yet horses with their riders are permitted to use the trails as a toilet. If there are ordinances requiring cleaning up after dogs, why not horses? Or charge horse owners a fee so the City can have the money to clean up the trails.

RAVE To the Seattle Mariners for ticket discounts for military members. It would show more support for our military if the discount was more that 10%, though.