Readers rant about Blue Angels, rave about hydros on TV

RANT With some of the worst traffic in the country, we don’t need to add to it by shutting down streets and the I-90 bridge so the Blue Angels can fly around. We’ve seen their show for 25 years, time to find something else.

RAVE To KONG TV for airing the final heats of the Seafair hydroplane races on Sunday.