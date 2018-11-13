Readers rant about date of Veterans Day, rave about free Veterans Day meals for veterans

RANT To the TV station that repeatedly referred to Nov. 12 as Veterans Day, ignoring that Nov. 11 is the TRUE date.

RAVE My 98-year-old World War II veteran husband and I thank Applebee’s and other local restaurants for serving free dinners to veterans on Veterans Day, November 11th, every year.