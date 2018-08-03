Readers rant about Seahawks training camp bullies, rave about tribute to fallen officer

RANT To the belligerent adult bullies at the Seattle Seahawk Training Camp Experience who hit and pushed my nine-year-old grandson and other children to get ahead in the lineup for player autographs. What began with expectations of a fun day turned into a sobering lesson about adult Seahawk “fans” for our grandson to take back to Nebraska.

RAVE To Kent police Chief Rafael Padilla for his remarkable tribute to fallen Officer Diego Moreno. In a classy move and show of respect to his beloved and fun-loving officer and die-hard WSU alum, Chief “Raf” (an avid Husky fan) gave a spirited “Go Cougs” shout out to honor and memorialize Officer Diego. What a nice gesture!