Readers rant about honking driver, rave about Meadowbrook Luminaria Walk

RANT To the driver behind me at a busy intersection who honked to urge me to turn right into rapidly approaching traffic from the left that they couldn’t possibly see. If you’re that stressed about getting to work on time, try leaving home earlier.

RAVE To all the volunteers involved in setting up and taking down the Luminaria Walk at Meadowbrook Pond last weekend. The lights, carolers, and refreshments were enjoyed by hundreds of people, many wearing lights, at this annual event. Rave too to all the neighbors who came out to enjoy it!