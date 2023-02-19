RANT to people who enable the “Hi, you are being recorded” on their doorbells and have zones defined off their property. We walk through our neighborhood on the public sidewalk and hear this message several times. This is extremely annoying!

RAVE to a West Seattle family for saving a birthday gift. I recently ordered a unique gift for my daughter online. For some reason, the package was delivered to the same address except it was delivered to S.W. not S., their house not mine. They gently opened the package and saw that it was unique and not for them. Through some Google sleuthing they found my address in Rainier Valley and drove with the whole family in tow from West Seattle to deliver it to me. In this day and age, not everyone would be so thoughtful and the outcome for my daughter’s birthday likely would have been very different. This proves there are still kind and thoughtful people in this world who don’t always just look out for themselves. Thank you again.

RANT to “Jeopardy!” contestants who play to lose. If you are close behind in Final Jeopardy!, bet to win! Betting on your opponent to make a mistake is off-putting and defeatist!

RAVE to the Seattle blood bank for making it easy and relaxing to donate blood. Special thanks to the great staff for personal attention and kindness for a newbie donor.

RANT to product packaging that requires one pair of scissors, two or three alternative sharp instruments, several four-letter words, and eight hours to open.

RAVE to the young man on the bus who prevented me from falling backwards when I lost my balance. I was holding a plastic tub with both hands and couldn’t hold the overhead strap. These kinds of things sometimes get overlooked in our daily lives.

RANT to nuisance calls. I’m sick of daily phone calls from contractors. No, we don’t want to remodel, or get a new roof or anything else. Cut it out!

RAVE to the UW Botanic Gardens for putting more gravel down and raising the trail in the areas that used to get flooded when it rains. Also a rave to those who take care of the flower beds so we can all enjoy the beautiful garden every season.

RAVE to Ramon and his fellow employees at a downtown Seattle hardware store. As soon as I entered the store, they asked whether they could help me find something. Ramon gave me solid advice on different items I needed. I also needed a specific tool to remove my bathroom sink and he gave it to me and asked me to return it in the next few days, which I did. That would never happen with the other local competitors. Thank you all for exceptional service.