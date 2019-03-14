Readers rant about 99 Tunnel graffiti, rave about Heimlich Maneuver

RANT I was skeptical about the new Highway 99 Tunnel for all the usual reasons, but early on the access/exits and unification of Queen Anne with South Lake Union are going well. However, rant to tunnel graffiti. I knew it wouldn’t be long until that occurred.

RAVE To the diner customer who saw that an elderly man at the next table was choking and his daughter was unable to lift him. Dave jumped up and performed the Heimlich Maneuver, saving the choking man. What a hero!