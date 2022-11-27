RAVE to the beautiful fall colors on Seattle’s landscape! Here’s to planting more trees.

RANT to local radio stations. Can’t they at least wait until after Thanksgiving to blanket the airwaves with Christmas carols? Enough of “Frosty” already!

RAVE to everyone who chooses a rake or broom to clear lawns and driveways of fallen leaves. Thank you for letting us listen to the birds and the wind or enjoy a conversation with a neighbor. Those sounds are so much more pleasant and kinder to the environment than the sound of a gas-powered leaf blower.

RAVE to folks who leave fallen leaves in their gardens. It is healthy gardening since they help to prevent weeds and at the same time improve the soil so there is no need to use fertilizer.

RANT to the irresponsible drivers operating vehicles without their headlights. During these darker morning and evening commutes, be responsible and respect the road and drivers around you.

RAVE to the young man in the orange vest in the hardware store on Aurora Avenue North, who directed me to the yard sticks. I thought he was an employee because of the vest. I went to do other shopping, and soon he tracks me down and hands me two yard sticks. Turns out he was really a customer, in contractor garb, who was just being a nice guy. Made my day.

RANT to the city of Seattle. The city lowered the speed limit through Interbay south of the Ballard Bridge from 40 to 30 mph to improve safety, but completely eliminated the traffic cops who previously ticketed speeders on a regular basis. End result? Drivers are going faster than ever in that stretch, which should have been a big surprise to no one.

RAVE to the wonderful, considerate young man waiting for his appointment at the ophthalmologist’s office who gave me his appointment time when he heard that I, a 94-year-old lady, was having a problem with my eye and couldn’t get in that day. Turns out after my exam I was told I would need surgery, so I am so grateful that I was able to see the doctor.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the Roosevelt light-rail station. One of the elevators is out of service and one of the down escalators also out of service. Rave to the fact that the up escalator currently functions, rather than hiking the steps up to mid-platform. Should the station be renamed to “Roosevelt Light Trail”?

RAVE to those at the Lynnwood wholesale club who helped me push my car and let me cut in front of them in the huge queue when my car ran out of gas waiting in line (first time in 35-plus years of driving). The attendant immediately helped me and her friendly nature made me feel less sheepish. I was lucky to be in the presence of such giving people and I’ll be paying it forward over the holidays!

RAVE to mail carriers. One raver singled out mail carrier Brad as possibly “the best mail carrier in the city.” Me and my neighbors in Madrona would vouch for OUR mail carrier, Musa, for that honor! Maybe there area lot of wonderful mail carriers out there. Let’s celebrate them all.

RAVE to my neighbors Aaron and Tony, and Denise, Ryan, Evan and Kim from the work crew on our street. They responded to my calls for help and were able to stop a thief I’d found in my house! The thief was arrested. So thankful for the and support of neighbors and strangers, alike!