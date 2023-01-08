RAVE to a helpful neighbor. We live in a semirural neighborhood and we have to do a lot of things on our own, like placing the big garbage cans on the roadside for collection, going to the mailbox that is also on the road about 300 yards each way. I’m 96, a World War II veteran and my strength and ability to walk went somewhere, so the walk and dragging those cans back uphill takes a bunch of puffing. One day I heard my containers being moved to the road and saw my neighbor pulling both of them down there at once. Then he brought our mail back to us along with the cans. Yesterday he shoveled the snow away from our front steps. He has installed a locking mailbox for us so our mail and my medicines won’t be taken by the mailbox thieves. My wife is a wonderful cook so we take delicious soups, pies and cookies to him. They are graciously accepted but they can never repay his kindness and generosity. We can’t believe our good fortune of having him as our neighbor because he is Christmas every day.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to all the drivers on northbound Interstate 5 Christmas night who were sensible enough to slow down from Northgate on, as we were essentially driving upstream on the rain-drenched roads. Rant to those few whose reckless obliviousness will never be curbed by any conditions. All is fair as long as they pay the price, alone, and don’t take out more responsible parties with them.

RAVE to the smartwatch that saved my friend’s life by calling 911 when it sensed that she had taken a bad fall on the ice and was unresponsive. It also informed her husband and son that she needed immediate help. The EMTs were on the scene even before her family and she got excellent care at a Bellevue hospital for her massive head wound.

RANT to inflatable Santas and reindeer and whatever. Every morning I see them flattened, sprawled out on the lawn like victims in a low-budget Christmas horror film. Talk about deflating the holiday mood!

RAVE to the Wallingford post office for such excellent customer service. Due to extremely inclement weather and a holiday weekend, we had not received our mail for almost a week. I could see from the online mail tracker that important mail had been due to arrive. When I called the post office, the person who answered the phone checked the backlogged mail plus spoke with our carrier. He said to call back if I needed more assistance but assured us that the mail had been delivered late the night before. I am sure they were working as hard as they could to get caught up, but were still friendly.

RANT to all my friends, neighbors and co-workers who absolutely refuse to recycle or conserve. They use handfuls of paper towels for tiny messes, use great numbers of garbage bags and dump them when barely full, don’t use reusable shopping bags, order crates of water in small plastic bottles, religiously renew their electronics even when the ones they have work fine, toss easily repairable stuff in the dumpster … they’re in the great majority! Does absolutely nobody understand the concept of “carbon footprint,” or recognize their own roles in perpetuating global warming?

RANT to the people who stop at the curb to “run in to pick up their order,” blocking the street, sometimes leaving their car running. Bad idea!